Firefighters responding to grass fire near Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire Department units are responding to two grass fires reported about 1:55 p.m. near Highway 1 and Clark Avenue in Orcutt.
The first unit on the scene reported a total of about 1 acre burning with a slow rate of spread and the potential to reach 5 acres on a ridge east of Highway 1, based on emergency radio communications.
By 2:15 p.m. the area burning was upgraded to 3 acres.
Firefighters initially had difficulty gaining access to the fires and called in a water-dropping helicopter to assist, according to radio traffic.
A witness reported seeing a man walking away from the area where the smoke was rising, and sheriff's deputies who responded have a suspect in custody, according to radio reports.
A second suspect may be in the area, according to witnesses, but the helicopter pilot reported he was unable to locate a second person. .
The Fire Department has a fire investigator on the way to the scene.
