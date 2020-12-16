You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters responding to grass fire near Orcutt
Santa Barbara County Fire Department units are responding to two grass fires reported about 1:55 p.m. near Highway 1 and Clark Avenue in Orcutt.

The first unit on the scene reported a total of about 1 acre burning with a slow rate of spread and the potential to reach 5 acres on a ridge east of Highway 1, based on emergency radio communications.

By 2:15 p.m. the area burning was upgraded to 3 acres.

Firefighters initially had difficulty gaining access to the fires and called in a water-dropping helicopter to assist, according to radio traffic.

A witness reported seeing a man walking away from the area where the smoke was rising, and sheriff's deputies who responded have a suspect in custody, according to radio reports.

A second suspect may be in the area, according to witnesses, but the helicopter pilot reported he was unable to locate a second person. . 

The Fire Department has a fire investigator on the way to the scene.

