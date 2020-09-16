Firefighters respond to Highway 1 vegetation fire on Vandenberg AFB

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, which has burned approximately 10 acres with no structures threatened.

The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

Flames are currently moving uphill with moderate spread, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Ground units from the Vandenberg Fire Department are responding with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Cal Fire tanker is also on scene dropping Phos-Chek, along with a Skycrane helicopter providing water drops.

Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to smoke from the fire.

This is the second vegetation fire this week on Vandenberg property.

This story will be updated with more information.

