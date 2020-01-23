Firefighters recognize their best at appreciation night in Santa Maria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nuno expressed his gratitude in both English and Spanish, his first language and parents' primary language.

“I appreciate this privilege, and it’s also an honor for me to serve the community I grew up in,” Nuno said. “This is a profession I have grown to love and value greatly.”

Before presenting his award to Farias, fire chief for Vandenberg, Response Division Chief Clemente Marrero held up a customized black T-shirt with "Space Force Fire and Rescue" emblazoned in yellow lettering.

"We have joined the Space Force," Marrero said, drawing laughter and applause.

Marrero talked about the importance of bringing firefighters together on Appreciation Night.

“The hours are long and unforgiving, the burdens are great, and dangers are always constant,” Marrero said. “Typically, we only come together like this when bad things happen. But we give thanks to our gracious hosts for a different reason, to recognize our best.”

Like Reif, Farias expressed gratitude to the ones he works with.