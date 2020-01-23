Firefighters recognize their best at appreciation night in Santa Maria

Five local firefighters were recognized for their service, commitment and heroism Wednesday during the 43rd annual Firefighters Appreciation Night at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.
Fire chiefs from Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria and Guadalupe fire departments and the U.S. Forest Service and a division chief from Vandenberg Fire Department all recognized their 2020 recipients for dedication to their respective workplaces.
Honored with plaques in front of families and friends, this year's winners were Clint Reif from County Fire, James Clayton from Santa Maria Fire, Mark Farias from Vandenberg Fire, Jacob Nuno from Guadalupe Fire and Phil Hernandez from the Forest Service.
“It’s really an exciting night. We get to slow down, take a moment and recognize some of the efforts our firefighters are doing throughout the year,” said Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion, who added each winner was nominated by his peers. “It’s really great as the fire chief to read those nominations.”
While the approaching Alamo fire sparked apprehension and fear in Tepusquet residents, panic wasn’t part of the equation — the neighborhood is one of the best prepared for wildfire in the county. In fact, after completing a fuels treatment project, Tepusquet in 2009 was designated a Model Fire Safe Community.
Champion recognized Clayton for his work as a captain with Santa Maria Fire.
“He goes above and beyond his normal duties,” said Champion, who added that Clayton previously won in 2001 and 2011.
Santa Barbara County Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta honored engineer/paramedic Reif for his service.
“He’s been with our department for seven years now,” Stornetta said. “He has a high level of engagement with his work ethic. He’s engaged all the time. He’s really stepped forward.”
Santa Barbara County Fire Department Fire Marshal Rob Hazard said in addition to keeping an advancing wall of flames away from a structure, creating defensible space can give firefighters an open area where they can mount a home defense. But it also works in reverse, too.
Stornetta said Reif is known for motivating and valuing his peers inside and outside the fire truck.
“This is quite humbling,” Reif said upon receiving his award.
While the spotlight was on him, Reif chose to highlight his co-workers, saying, "This really isn't an individual award. I have to give it up to my team."
Guadalupe Public Safety Director Michael Cash presented his firefighter, Nuno, with a plaque during Wednesday's ceremony.
“The thing that makes [Nuno] so special: He gives himself [to the department],” Cash said. “He gives himself every single day. He’s out working around our community. He’s out helping people in our community. But the other part I find? He ends up being the soul of his department.”
You have free articles remaining.
Nuno expressed his gratitude in both English and Spanish, his first language and parents' primary language.
“I appreciate this privilege, and it’s also an honor for me to serve the community I grew up in,” Nuno said. “This is a profession I have grown to love and value greatly.”
Before presenting his award to Farias, fire chief for Vandenberg, Response Division Chief Clemente Marrero held up a customized black T-shirt with "Space Force Fire and Rescue" emblazoned in yellow lettering.
"We have joined the Space Force," Marrero said, drawing laughter and applause.
Marrero talked about the importance of bringing firefighters together on Appreciation Night.
Two methods of preventing and controlling wildfires are so mired in controversy that getting their use approved is difficult and if approved, opposition sometimes brings them to a halt. Ironically, both sides cite the Thomas fire as evidence to bolster their positions.
“The hours are long and unforgiving, the burdens are great, and dangers are always constant,” Marrero said. “Typically, we only come together like this when bad things happen. But we give thanks to our gracious hosts for a different reason, to recognize our best.”
Like Reif, Farias expressed gratitude to the ones he works with.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best folks in the nation and this county, in particular,” Farias said. "My proudest moments were the defining moments: when we came together as a team. No agency can do this by themselves."
U.S Forest Service Battalion Chief Chip Laugharn honored Hernandez for his years of service with the Hot Shots, who are considered first in line for wildland fires.
“Phil is actually one of my mentors, so it’s an honor to recognize him,” Laugharn said. "He shows up every single day and every single time.
“Phil is one of those people who says ‘I just do my job. I don’t want the recognition.’ I apologize, Phil, you’re getting the recognition.”
Hernandez acknowledged he's focused on the task of putting out fires while thanking his crewmates and family in attendance.
Officials in attendance included Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, council members Etta Waterfield and Mike Cordero, City Manager Jason Stilwell and Cory Bantilan, who represented 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.