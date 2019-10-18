Update - 2:45 pm:
According to emergency scanner traffic, firefighters have contained on the vegetation fire burning near southbound Highway 101 and Palmer Road in Los Alamos.
Crews will remain in the area to put out hot spots and ensure the fire is fully extinguished.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews are battling a vegetation fire burning near southbound Highway 101 and Palmer Road north of Los Alamos.
According to emergency scanner traffic, ground crews are making progress on the fire which is estimated to be 2 acres in size.
Several engines are on scene and a bulldozer plus a helicopter have arrived to assist in the firefighting effort. Two air tankers that were called in for air support have been cancelled, but two additional helicopters have been ordered.
Crews on scene are reporting that the fire may become more difficult to fight as it burns into to a 2-acre manure pile in the area.
Firefighters report the wind has picked up, creating a greater potential for the blaze to spawn spot fires to the south.
Vegetation Fire, 7700 Hwy 101 #DeerInc C/T 1115. 2-4 acres being pushed by a strong north wind. No structures threatened. Full veg response with aircraft. Will update as info becomes available. Call newsline. @EliasonMike pic.twitter.com/mhMWPdsI1j— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019
We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.