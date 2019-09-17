Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the McMurray fire was completely contained as of 8 a.m. Saturday after charring 200 acres along the east side of Highway 101 between Highway 246 and Highway 154.
Incident command officials said they expected to have the fire completely under control by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Four individual fires broke out Monday along that stretch of Highway 101 and, propelled by strong winds, quickly merged and spread eastward into the oak-covered foothills.
At one point, 600 firefighters were on the lines battling the fire, supported by bulldozers and aerial tankers, with assistance coming from as far north as San Luis Obispo and as far south as Los Angeles County, said County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig.
