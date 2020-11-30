You have permission to edit this article.
Firefighters contain 13-acre fire east of Santa Maria

Fire crews have fully contained a 13-acre vegetation fire that broke out near the small unincorporated village of Garey on Saturday. 

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near Foxen Canyon and Orcutt Garey roads, approximately 8 miles east of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria firefighters responded to the scene and immediately began fighting a 3-acre brush fire. 

Additionally, air tankers assisted ground crews by dropping Phos-chek fire retardant on the blaze, according to Bertucelli. 

By 5 p.m., the fire had grown to 13 acres, although forward progress was stopped and 50% containment was reached. By Sunday morning, firefighters had fully contained the blaze. 

Two fire engines and a crew remained on scene Saturday night mopping up and patrolling the perimeter, according to Bertucelli. 

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged or threatened. 

The cause remains under investigation, according to Bertucelli. 

