Firefighters battle Hwy 1 vegetation fire on Vandenberg AFB; 60 acres had burned Wednesday

Fire crews are battling a vegetation fire on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road, which has burned approximately 60 acres as of 4 p.m. Wednesday with no structures threatened.

The fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

Flames continue moving uphill with moderate spread, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Ground units from the Vandenberg Fire Department are responding, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and officials with Los Padres National Forest.

A Cal Fire tanker on scene dropping Phos-Chek, along with a Skycrane helicopter providing water drops, helped to slow down the fires, Eliason said.

Traffic on Highway 1 was temporarily slowed due to smoke from the fire.

A small number of staff members working at Vandenberg Middle School were evacuated from the campus Wednesday afternoon by base officials as a precautionary measure.

This is the second vegetation fire this week on Vandenberg Air Force Base property.

This story will be updated with more information.

