Firefighters are responding to a brush fire that broke out in the area of East Camino Cielo and Highway 154 around 4 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials.
The blaze, which has been dubbed the Cave fire, had grown to approximately 15 acres, burning down the canyon in thick brush and fanned by heavy winds, according to County Fire.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area between Highway 154 and Ontare, and below East Camino Cielo and Foothill Road.
Power to the area has been cut off, according to emergency officials.
A three-day prescribed burn began Tuesday on about 557 acres of Bar M Ranch land southeast of Los Alamos to reduce wildfire risk and improve rangeland.
Fire engines from both Santa Barbara County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service responded to the fire, according to a County Fire spokesman.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is advising motorists to avoid Highway 154.