Members of Santa Maria Fire Department's Engine Three crew helped out with a rescue that was a bit outside of their normal duties Monday night.
According to a tweet from the Santa Maria Fire Department at 9:30 last light, firefighters assisted animal control in freeing a cat that was stuck in a storm drain in the 300 block of West Williams street in Santa Maria.
In a change from our normal types of responses, the crew from Engine 3, in coordination with animal control, rescued a cat stuck in a storm drain on the 300 block of W Williams. The cat is doing fine and the crew was happy to help! pic.twitter.com/7cT52WF9Tj— Santa Maria Fire (@SMFDHQ) December 16, 2019