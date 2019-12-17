{{featured_button_text}}

Members of Santa Maria Fire Department's Engine Three crew helped out with a rescue that was a bit outside of their normal duties Monday night.

According to a tweet from the Santa Maria Fire Department at 9:30 last light, firefighters assisted animal control in freeing a cat that was stuck in a storm drain in the 300 block of West Williams street in Santa Maria.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0