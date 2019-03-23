Four persons were arrested late Friday afternoon in Santa Maria after officers served a search warrant and allegedly found a weapon, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team served the warrant in the 900 block of South Broadway around 5 p.m., according to a police spokesman.
Convicted felon Mario Garcia, 34, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Albrecht, 25, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to a police officer.
Asia Duran, 22, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, outstanding arrest warrant and providing false information to a police officer.
Haley Pacheco, 27, was charged with possession of heroin, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
All were transported and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.