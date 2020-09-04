Fire weather watch issued for Santa Barbara County mountains

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Santa Barbara County mountains and the South Coast due to forecast Sundowner winds, low humidity and very hot temperatures.
The fire weather watch becomes effective Saturday evening and is expected to last through at least Monday night and potentially into Wednesday, National Weather Service officials said.
Potent Sundowner winds blowing from the interior downslope from the mountains will increase already high temperatures, reduce humidity and further dry already parched vegetation.
Elevated to critical fire danger will impact the Santa Barbara County mountains Saturday, spreading into Ventura County and the Los Angeles area mountains Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Santa Ana winds are predicted to batter Ventura and Los Angeles counties Tuesday through Wednesday, meteorologists said in a forecast updated at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is advising residents and visitors to avoid activities that may cause sparks or otherwise have the potential to start a wildfire.
In this Series
September 4 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today
-
Updated
Community leader, retired judge, vintner, businessman, philanthropist Royce Lewellen dead at age 89
-
Updated
'For the ease of accounting': Wine assessment proposal returned to 1% for auditing purposes
-
Updated
9 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
- 11 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.