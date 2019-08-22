A two-alarm fire that tore through two Santa Maria businesses early this year was likely set intentionally, a preliminary Santa Maria Fire Department investigation concluded.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 3 and destroyed much of a masonry building that housed Shaw’s Famous Steakhouse & Tavern and Sergio’s Furniture and Mattress.
Eleven engines and dozens of personnel from the Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments, Cal Fire and the Five Cities Fire Authority responded to prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring businesses.
The flames took firefighters more than six hours to fully extinguish.
By the time the fire was out, the roof of Sergio’s Furniture was completely burned through and much of Shaw’s Steakhouse was left charred and soot-covered.
Santa Maria Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp said the evidence points to the fire being an arson but investigators are still waiting on the results of forensic testing.
Van de Kamp said the city couldn’t provide more information about the investigation until the forensic testing is completed.
Sergio Diaz, the proprietor of Sergio’s Furniture, said the investigators' conclusion did not surprise him.
On the day of the fire, Diaz said firefighters told him that the fire began at the back of his store, where someone had left a mattress that night.
“Over the months that have passed, the inspectors have told me more and more what they have caught wind of [from] the cameras,” he said. “[The suspected arsonist] was someone on a skateboard that went from one side of the building to the other.”
The footage, which was taken from nearby businesses, showed the suspect loitering around the building for a few minutes before leaving, Diaz said.
“Within five minutes, the fire was started,” he said. “The store was completely totaled. My glasses were all gone — I couldn’t go into the building for a month because they were worried about the asbestos.”
After his store was destroyed, Diaz set up shop on the second floor of the Santa Maria Town Center mall.
“We should be back on Broadway by the end of October or November,” he said. “They’re working on the roof on now. They’re redoing the configuration for the electrical.”
When the 15,225-square-foot building is repaired, the restaurant and furniture store hope to do a grand reopening for both businesses, Diaz said, adding he doesn’t dwell too much on the store’s destruction.
“It happened — don’t need to think about it anymore. You just move forward, and that's what I’m doing,” he said.