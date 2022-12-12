211027-F-TD231-1001.jpg

A federal judge on Dec. 5 ruled against a lawsuit brought by Los Padres ForestWatch, Earth Island Institute and the Center for Biological Diversity, to halt the creation of shaded fuelbreaks in the Los Padres National Forest Tecuya Ridge located in southern Kern County. Implementation of shaded fuelbreaks helps to slow the spread of a wildfire and provide a buffer between developed areas and wildlands. In this photo, firefighters assigned to the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron sift the ground to combat the Alisal Fire Oct. 11, 2021, at Los Padres National Forest in Goleta. 

A project intended to create safe and effective locations for wildland firefighters to safely perform fire suppression operations and reduce the potential for the loss of life and property in and around the Los Padres National Forest was recently OK'd to begin operations by a federal judge.

“This is another victory for forest health and for the people who live adjacent to Los Padres National Forest,” said Los Padres Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs, headquartered in Solvang. 

U.S. District Court Judge Virginia Phillips on Dec. 5 ruled against a lawsuit brought by Los Padres ForestWatch, Earth Island Institute and the Center for Biological Diversity, to halt the creation of shaded fuelbreaks in the Los Padres National Forest Tecuya Ridge located in southern Kern County.

