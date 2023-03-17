The accidental activation of a fire sprinkler system caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to a high school performing arts center and forced the production of "Chicago" to move to Arroyo Grande.

The incident occurred March 10 inside the Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School at around 1:30 p.m. A great deal of water poured onto the stage from the sprinkler system until it could be shut off, said Kenny Klein, the spokesman for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

“Staff, with the help of firefighters, immediately began mitigation efforts to prevent further damage," Klein said. "We are currently drying the area and restoration efforts are expected to start Monday."

031723-smt-news-pac-photo-3
Buy Now

The Performing Arts Center at Pioneer Valley High School is shown in 2017.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0