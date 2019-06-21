{{featured_button_text}}

Santa Maria Fire Department units have been called back to Casa Grande Mobile Estates on West Taylor Street where a fire that damaged or destroyed four homes earlier Friday is reigniting.

Police investigating a shooting that left two people dead and the subsequent fire that killed the suspect and another person asked firefighters to respond quickly after the fire reignited in the suspect's mobile home.

Police said earlier the suspect's home contained numerous rounds of ammunition that were going off as flames consumed the structure.

