Crews on Tuesday isolated a faulty electrical panel at the Carl's Jr. restaurant located on South Bradley Road in Santa Maria following a report of a structure fire, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Bradley Road, near the intersection of East Stowell Road, according to scanner traffic.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including multiple engines, trucks and battalions with the Santa Maria Fire Department and police units.
The building was evacuated after callers reported smoke and shortly before fire crews arrived on scene, according to scanner traffic.
After arriving on scene, crews did not locate any flames but isolated a small electrical panel inside the building.
Santa Maria Fire units remained at the location after an investigator was called to the scene.