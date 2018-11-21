A barbecue is apparently the cause of a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a home in the 800 block of West Church Street in Santa Maria, according to fire officials at the scene.
The fire apparently spread from the barbecue to a nearby wall of the home.
Firefighters were able to get two occupants out of the house, but one man apparently suffered burns to his hand, fire officials said.
Engine crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire near South Benwiley Avenue within minutes after it was reported around 6:30 p.m. and prevented it from spreading to adjacent structures.