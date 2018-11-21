Try 3 months for $3
Church Street Structure Fire
Buy Now

Firefighters from the Santa Maria Fire Department survey the exterior of a home in the 800 block of West Church Street after they extinguished a fire apparently started by a barbecue.

 Len Wood, Staff

A barbecue is apparently the cause of a Wednesday evening fire that damaged a home in the 800 block of West Church Street in Santa Maria, according to fire officials at the scene.

The fire apparently spread from the barbecue to a nearby wall of the home.

Firefighters were able to get two occupants out of the house, but one man apparently suffered burns to his hand, fire officials said.

Engine crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department quickly knocked down the fire near South Benwiley Avenue within minutes after it was reported around 6:30 p.m. and prevented it from spreading to adjacent structures.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike