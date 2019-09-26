{{featured_button_text}}

An upstairs room of a home in the 900 block of Nartatez Court was gutted by fire Thursday afternoon, but three people inside the home escaped without injury, fire officials said.

Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a reported mattress fire at 12:09 p.m., and the first crews to arrive found the upstairs room fully engulfed in flames, said Battalion Chief Mike Farmer. 

Firefighters encountered two large aggressive German Rottweilers in the backyard still were able to make entry to the home.

Farmer said the Santa Maria firefighters, assisted by an engine crew from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, had the fire knocked down in less than 10 minutes.

"The guys did a really good job," he added.

Firefighters ventilated the smoke and heat through the roof of the structure and were still onsite at 1:30 p.m. doing overhaul and mop-up.

Farmer said four engines and a tall ladder truck responded to the fire on the cul-de-sac off Western Avenue just south of West Battles Road and west of Depot Street.

An engine from Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in Nipomo came down to cover Santa Maria while city crews were at the fire and ended up rolling on a medical aid call, he said

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

