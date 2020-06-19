Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria early Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A fire that broke out early Friday destroyed a home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria, according to the city's fire department.

The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokeswoman.

When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. The house was a total loss, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Five Santa Maria Fire engines, a truck, a battalion commander and Santa Maria Police responded to the incident.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

