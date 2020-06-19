Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria early Friday

Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria early Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

A fire that broke out early Friday destroyed a home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria, according to the city's fire department. 

The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokeswoman. 

When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. The house was a total loss, officials said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Five Santa Maria Fire engines, a truck, a battalion commander and Santa Maria Police responded to the incident. 

The fire's cause is under investigation. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News