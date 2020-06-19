Fire destroys home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria early Friday

×
Santa Maria firefighters responded to a house fire in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street shortly after 7 a.m. Friday. The house was a total loss, according to officials, although no injuries were reported.
A fire that broke out early Friday destroyed a home on South Lincoln Street in Santa Maria, according to the city's fire department.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the 700 block of South Lincoln Street, according to a Santa Maria Fire spokeswoman.
When firefighters arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. The house was a total loss, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Five Santa Maria Fire engines, a truck, a battalion commander and Santa Maria Police responded to the incident.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
