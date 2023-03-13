Lompoc pallet fire-combined.jpg

Flames light the night sky, top, as flames consume a large area of pallets with produce boxes Saturday night at 1501 North L St. in Lompoc, while the bottom photo shows the aftermath of the blaze in this images from Lompoc Fire Department.

 Contributed

Fire of unknown origin did an estimated $325,000 worth of damage to pallets of produce boxes at Lompoc Valley Cooling on Saturday night, the Lompoc Fire Department said.

A pallet fire was reported burning at 701 W. Central Ave. at about 7:40 p.m., but when Lompoc Fire units arrived they found it was actually burning pallets of produce boxes at 1501 North L St.

Lompoc Fire was assisted in battling the blaze by Santa Barbara County, Vandenberg Space Force Base and Santa Maria fire departments, and Lompoc Police Department and American Medical Response units also responded.

