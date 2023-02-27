022623 Pea Soup Andersen's fire.jpg

A firefighter climbs off the roof of Pea Soup Andersen's in Buellton after helping extinguish a roof fire that broke out late Sunday night in this photo from Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire of an unknown origin damaged a portion of the roof at Pea Soup Andersen’s restaurant in Buellton late Sunday night, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.

About 11:40 p.m., a passerby spotted flames coming from the restaurant at 310 Avenue of Flags and called 911, County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said.

County Fire units responded and had the fire knocked down by 12:02 a.m., confining the damage to the exterior of the southwest corner of the restaurant’s roof, Safechuck said.

