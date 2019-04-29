A fire heavily damaged a restroom building at Armstrong Park in Santa Maria early Monday morning, two years after a blaze set by vandals destroyed the park's playground structure.
Just before 2 a.m., the fire was reported at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel Street, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said, adding that the city and a contractor are evaluating estimates for repairs.
The structure has been closed to the public, and portable restrooms will be placed at the park on Tuesday, van de Kamp said.
A fire two years ago, on March 27, 2017, destroyed the park's playground structure, which was replaced a year later with a custom-built structure funded by community donations and by Community Development Block Grant funds.
Van de Kamp said officials were dismayed to see the park had once again been damaged by a fire.
“It’s disappointing because it's a neighborhood park for children, it's heavily used and it's the only park serving a large neighborhood,” he said.
While the 2017 fire was caused by vandals and seemed to be intentional, it’s unclear what caused Monday’s fire, van de Kamp said, adding that Santa Maria Police officers have been patrolling around the park and making daily contact with transients at the park in recent weeks.
The Santa Maria Fire Department is continuing to investigate the blaze. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.
Nearly a year after arsonists destroyed the play structure at Armstrong Park, children are now able to play on it again.