A fire heavily damaged a restroom building at Armstrong Park in Santa Maria early Monday morning.
Just before 2 a.m., the fire was reported at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel Street, a city spokesman said, adding that the city and a contractor are evaluating estimates for repairs.
The structure has been closed to the public.
Monday’s fire occurred two years after the park’s playground structure was destroyed in a fire on March 27, 2017. The park reopened a year later with a custom-built replacement funded by community donations and by Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Santa Maria Fire Department is continuing to investigate the blaze. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2255.