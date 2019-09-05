Fire damaged a U-Haul rental business in Buellton but was quickly extinguished Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A report of a structure fire about 5:50 p.m. sent four engines to the U-Haul location in the 600 block of Avenue of Flags, where the first crew to arrive found light smoke coming from the front of the building, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Firefighters entered the structure and found fire in the attic and walls, which was quickly extinguished, Bertucelli said, adding that crews performing overhaul found no additional fire in the building.
Damage was limited mostly to smoke damage to the interior and contents, he said.
The cause of the first is under investigation by County Fire.