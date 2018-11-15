Try 1 month for 99¢
111518 Small Fire
Buy Now

Smoke floats above the area between Santa Maria Way and Betteravia Road Thursday as crews respond to a small vegetation fire burning adjacent to Highway 101.

 Mathew Burciaga, Staff

Crews from Santa Maria Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department have stopped the forward progress of a small vegetation fire burning about a quarter mile north of Santa Maria Way.

Responding around 11:45 a.m. to reports of smoke floating over Highway 101, crews encountered a 100-square-foot fire on property adjacent to the freeway. According to emergency radio traffic, subjects in the area reported hearing a loud boom before the fire was reported.

California Highway Patrol dispatch logs suggest the fire may have been started by sparking power lines or a blown transformer in the area between Santa Maria Way and Betteravia Road. Crews said the blaze threatened no structures. 

As of 12:30 p.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported no outages in the Santa Maria area.

This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0