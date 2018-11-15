Crews from Santa Maria Fire and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department have stopped the forward progress of a small vegetation fire burning about a quarter mile north of Santa Maria Way.
Responding around 11:45 a.m. to reports of smoke floating over Highway 101, crews encountered a 100-square-foot fire on property adjacent to the freeway. According to emergency radio traffic, subjects in the area reported hearing a loud boom before the fire was reported.
California Highway Patrol dispatch logs suggest the fire may have been started by sparking power lines or a blown transformer in the area between Santa Maria Way and Betteravia Road. Crews said the blaze threatened no structures.
As of 12:30 p.m., Pacific Gas & Electric Co. reported no outages in the Santa Maria area.
