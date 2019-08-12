Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Point Sal Road, near Casmalia, after reports of visible smoke came in just after noon Monday.
After arriving on scene, crews from Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments confirmed the fire had scorched 3 acres near the Casmalia landfill and was burning at a slow rate of speed. The fire's spread is being held by the road, but the blaze has the potential to burn about 20 acres of vegetation, according to officials.
Initially, a request was made for fire tankers and additional trucks, but those resources since have been canceled, with Santa Barbara County Fire engines now handling the response.
This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.