A Lompoc home was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning that left two people displaced and killed a pet dog.
The home in the 600 block of North Second Street was nearly burned to the ground in the incident, which began around 8 a.m. Crews from the Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Barbara County fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze in about 20 minutes, though not before it had done significant damage.
A resident at the home reportedly told first responders that another person was inside the house, which was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene. No person was found inside, according to Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Chuck Ruda, but the remains of a dog were located.
One resident of the home was reportedly taken to the emergency room at Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The home is likely to be considered a total loss, according to Lompoc Fire.