Firefighters from three agencies attacked a fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Santa Maria Riverbed and held it to just over 13 acres, according to emergency radio transmissions.
The fire broke out about 4:15 p.m. on the San Luis Obispo County side of the river west of the Highway 101 bridge, and when the first crew arrived it had burned about 3 acres of grass and was spreading eastward at a moderate rate.
Engines responded from Santa Maria Fire Department as well as Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
You have free articles remaining.
At first, the fire was not affecting the freeway, but as it moved eastward, the onramps at Broadway and Highway 166 as well as the bridge were closed to traffic around 4:45 p.m.
The freeway was reopened about 5:50 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. the fire was reported contained at 13.09 acres.
The cause is under investigation.