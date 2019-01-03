An early morning fire which started at Sergio's Furniture and Mattress, 708 S. Broadway, and spread to Shaw's Steakhouse next door in Santa Maria has prompted closure of Broadway at Cook Street.
Billowing smoke and flames were visible at 8:30 a.m. as eight engines from Santa Maria Fire and California Office of Emergency Services worked to extinguish the blaze.
Firefighters responded to the call at 6 a.m., according to Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion. The blaze apparently started in an alley behind the furniture store. Between 40 and 45 fire fighting personnel are at the scene, and high heat and a report of a partial collapse prompted crews to pull out of the structure area.
Check back for more information as it becomes available.