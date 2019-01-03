An early morning fire which started at Sergio's Furniture and Mattress, 708 S. Broadway, and spread to Shaw's Steakhouse next door in Santa Maria has prompted closure of Broadway at Cook Street and Morrison Avenue.
Billowing smoke and flames could be seen erupting from the roof of the building throughout the morning, as 11 engines and up to 45 personnel have been battling the blaze for more than three hours. Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
"The damage will be considerable," Champion said, adding that crews will likely be on scene through the morning and afternoon.
Responding to reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of South Broadway around 6 a.m, Champion said engines found a fire burning in the alley behind the furniture store. The fire later spread to the storefront and the steakhouse, which are housed in the same structure.
After mounting an aggressive attack, high heat and a partial collapse prompted crews to pull out of the structure and assume a defensive response. Champion said crews are focused on containing the fire to the property and preventing additional exposures to surrounding businesses.
"Unfortunately, it’s not a good way to start off the year," Champion said. "We already have a business that has been affected. Multiple employees are going to be out of work. It’s a real challenge for the community to have a fire like this
