Finding work: Lompoc teens look to boost employment skills at 3-day workshop

Kevin Machart still has four months remaining in his senior year at Lompoc High School, but the 18-year-old said he already has started making summer plans — with some helpful nudging from his parents.

“My dad and my stepmom want me to get a summer job, or at least a job that’s flexible with my schedule,” he said.

“And I mainly need a job, too,” he later added.

He isn’t alone.

Machart joined with about 40 other teenagers Tuesday morning for the first of a three-day Summer Employment Workshop for Teens offered by the city of Lompoc. The class-like sessions, which will continue through Thursday at the Anderson Recreation Center, focus on helpful techniques to find and maintain employment, such as how to acquire and complete job applications, how to write résumés and tips for interviews.

Each participant who completes the workshop, which is open to teens ages 15 to 19, is guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Recreation Division for summer employment.