Finding work: Lompoc teens look to boost employment skills at 3-day workshop

Kevin Machart still has four months remaining in his senior year at Lompoc High School, but the 18-year-old said he already has started making summer plans — with some helpful nudging from his parents.
“My dad and my stepmom want me to get a summer job, or at least a job that’s flexible with my schedule,” he said.
“And I mainly need a job, too,” he later added.
He isn’t alone.
Machart joined with about 40 other teenagers Tuesday morning for the first of a three-day Summer Employment Workshop for Teens offered by the city of Lompoc. The class-like sessions, which will continue through Thursday at the Anderson Recreation Center, focus on helpful techniques to find and maintain employment, such as how to acquire and complete job applications, how to write résumés and tips for interviews.
Each participant who completes the workshop, which is open to teens ages 15 to 19, is guaranteed an interview with the Lompoc Recreation Division for summer employment.
“One of the biggest things is for these kids to learn how to do résumés and cover letters and job applications, and what to wear [and] what not to wear,” said Sue Slavens, a recreation supervisor with the city who is helping to oversee the workshop. “We interview kids quite a bit and we get these kids coming in that have no clue of how to do an interview, or even what to wear.”
The workshop opened Tuesday with an ice-breaker session in which the participants got a chance to meet with and learn about each other. From there, they heard from young city employees who had taken advantage of the workshop in the past.
Johanna Kinard, a recreation coordinator with the city who is also helping to run the workshop, noted that the event can help participants boost their employability right away. For example, she said, many teens don’t realize how beneficial their experiences could already be.
“We give them tips and techniques and different ways to describe their job experience,” Kinard said. “A lot of people don't understand that something like child babysitting is considered child care experience.”
The workshop also focuses on maintaining employment and how to excel in areas like customer service.
The Lompoc Recreation Division will have about 10 to 15 openings for part-time and entry-level jobs this summer, Slavens said. The teens who are participating in the workshop will have a leg up on those positions.
“They actually are getting like an extra three-day interview, pretty much, and will be able to prove who they are,” she said, noting that teens also must carry a minimum 2.0 GPA as a prerequisite to getting hired by the city's recreation division. “We’re excited to see their growth throughout the next few days.”
Machart said he enjoyed his time Tuesday and was looking forward to the next two days.
“I actually like it; the environment is really comforting,” he said.
He said he’s already thinking about the type of employment he would like to find this summer.
“I like doing stuff with my hands,” he said. “I’m a hands-on guy, so that [type of job] would be nice.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.