The City of Santa Maria Public Library is partnering with financial professionals Naomi and Randy Altergott from World Financial Group to offer two free workshops on financial literacy skills.
The first workshop, “Preparing with Proper Protection,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 13. The second workshop, “Your Health & Wealth” will be held Thursday, Oct. 20. Both workshops begin at 5 p.m. in the Library’s Learning Center located at 421 South McClelland Street.
Patrons interested in attending these free workshops may register by visiting the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.