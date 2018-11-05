Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will continue its One Community Project film series Thursday in Buellton with a free screening of a film that examines how women are treated today in the United States.
“Equal Means Equal” will be shown at 7 p.m. at the Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St., where the doors will open at 6 p.m. and tacos and wine will be available for purchase.
Following the film, a discussion of the issues will feature Catherine Swysen, president of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, and Gloria Soto of Planned Parenthood.
Directed by Kamala Lopez, “Equal Means Equal” looks at real-life stories as well as precedent-setting legal cases to show how outdated and discriminatory attitudes influence seemingly disparate issues, an SYV Community Action Alliance spokeswoman said.
Those issues range from workplace harassment, domestic violence, rape and sexual assault to the foster care system, the healthcare conglomerate and the judicial system, the spokeswoman said.
The film reveals the inadequacy of current laws that claim to protect women and presents an argument for the urgency of ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, she said.
In addition to the SYV Community Action Alliance, the screening is co-sponsored by Planned Parenthood and Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, with partial funding from the Santa Barbara Gives! Project.
For more information, contact Stacey Thompson at 415-606-7756 or thompsonarttherapy@gmail.com.