This year’s inaugural Central Coast Entertainment EXPO will bring together the film and entertainment community Friday and Saturday at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.

This two-day event is hosted by the Central Coast Film Society, a local non-profit, and it is packed with speakers, workshops, hands-on demonstrations, vendors, local student and short films and two anniversary feature film screenings.

There are opportunities for high school and college students to volunteer during the event and work alongside industry advisors to help produce and facilitate the EXPO activities.

