Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated.

This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the memoir of Francisco Jiménez, a telling of migrant life in Santa Maria in the mid-20th Century.

“The migrant experience is an important and integral part of the American experience. … It’s important for young students to see themselves reflected in literature,” said Jiménez, who along with his brother, is the namesake of Santa Maria's Roberto and Dr. Francisco Jiménez Elementary School, known as Jiménez Elementary. The school, located off Blosser and Sonya Roads on Santa Maria's fast growing westside, was dedicated in 2015.

