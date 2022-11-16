Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its annual drive-thru donation Saturday in Santa Maria and will continue accepting donations of chickens and turkeys through Nov. 22 to help needy North County residents celebrate Thanksgiving.

The drive-thru “Fill the Foodbank” donation drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Toyota of Santa Maria, 1643 S. Bradley Road, where residents can drop off nonperishable food without ever leaving their cars.

Foodbank volunteers will unload the donations, and donors can be on their way, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

