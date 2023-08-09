The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office has launched what it calls a “Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program” that it hopes will become a “transformative initiative” that can swiftly address low-level crimes to foster community healing.

According to Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian, who's overseeing the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program (NRJP), offenders are given an opportunity to take responsibility and repair the harm they caused through a community-based process using restorative justice principles instead of a courtroom. NRJP addresses criminal violations that impact the quality of life in the community and are an alternative to entering into criminal court, according to the program’s organizers.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley is collaborating with NRJP experts to deliver training countywide. FBSMV will play a role in assisting the project by conducting outreach activities like recruiting volunteers, producing commercials and radio ads and distributing flyers to engage the community. This partnership with FBSMV was established when Executive Director Edwin Weaver provided support in the development and implementation of training for the NRJP program, according to Karapetian.

Restorative Justice 05
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley held a training session as the group works with the county's Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program. 
Restorative Justice 03
Yuliana Nelson, from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents an award to Edwin Weaver, of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.

Restorative Justice 06
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley held a training session as the group works with the county's Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program. 

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

