Fighter jets flying out of Santa Maria to train military pilots

The military-type jets that have roared over the Santa Maria Valley since mid-December are provided by a private contractor who's helping American military personnel hone their electronic warfare skills.
Some residents of the Valley say that roar has become an annoyance that has disrupted their lifestyles.
Two types of jet aircraft belonging to ATAC, for Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., are flying out of the Central Coast Jet Center at the Santa Maria Public Airport to train U.S. Navy and Marine Corps pilots.
“ATAC, a Textron company, is under military contract to provide the ‘aggressor,’” said James Kunkle Jr., president of the Jet Center. “In the northern area, they support the Navy out of Lemoore Naval Air Station. In the southern area, they support the Marines out of [Marine Corps Air Station] Miramar.
“They also support a Marine Corps base in Yuma,” Kunkle added. “So there are three areas they’re supporting from Santa Maria.”
ATAC provides tactical flight training in air-to-air and air-to-ship scenarios for U.S. Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Air National Guard warfighters, serving as an “advanced adversary” to test the mettle of the nation’s pilots as well as military air traffic controllers.
The company even provides training to graduate-level pilots from the Navy Fighter Weapons School, or Topgun, formerly based at Miramar, the inspiration for the Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun.”
According to the company, ATAC aircraft participate in large-force and multinational exercises and use advanced electronic warfare and threat identification equipment
Normally, the ATAC aircraft roaming the Santa Maria skies are based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu just south of Oxnard, but work is underway on the runways there.
So until recently, eight ATAC planes have been flying out of Santa Maria until the construction is completed, Kunkle said.
“We have a long runway that can support them,” he explained.
But one of the aircraft was due for maintenance and left the area, so only seven are flying out of here now.
One type is the British MK-58 Hawker Hunter, classified as a transonic fighter, it first entered service in 1954 and was in use as a military aircraft until 2014.
With a service speed of about 600 to 715 mph and a range of more than 1,300 nautical miles, it is the quieter of the two, and there are now five of them flying out of Santa Maria.
The other is the Israel Aircraft Industries’ F-21 Kfir — pronounced ka-fir, meaning “lion cub” — which has a top speed of Mach 2, or twice the relative speed of sound, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles.
“It’s based on the Dassault Mirage III5 but with an upgraded engine and an afterburner,” Kunkle said. “It would be nice if they were quieter. But we’ve been really lucky so far. We’ve only had two complaints. We’ve tried to be really positive about it.”
But for Deborah Reynolds, 62, who lives right under the flight path on Via Alta in Orcutt, the jets aren’t so positive.
One of those who complained, she said they’re too loud and fly too low, stressing her out as she tries to recover from back surgery and scaring her dog, Floki.
“It’s way above what the standards are for noise,” Reynolds said. “It goes beyond what the airport should have for the area. [The jets] shouldn’t even be around residential areas.
“I just think they should have considered the community before they allowed them to do that,” she added. “There just should have been better communication.”
Kunkle said the jets are scheduled to leave around March 1.