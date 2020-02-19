Fighter jets flying out of Santa Maria to train military pilots

According to the company, ATAC aircraft participate in large-force and multinational exercises and use advanced electronic warfare and threat identification equipment

Normally, the ATAC aircraft roaming the Santa Maria skies are based at Naval Air Station Point Mugu just south of Oxnard, but work is underway on the runways there.

So until recently, eight ATAC planes have been flying out of Santa Maria until the construction is completed, Kunkle said.

“We have a long runway that can support them,” he explained.

But one of the aircraft was due for maintenance and left the area, so only seven are flying out of here now.

One type is the British MK-58 Hawker Hunter, classified as a transonic fighter, it first entered service in 1954 and was in use as a military aircraft until 2014.

With a service speed of about 600 to 715 mph and a range of more than 1,300 nautical miles, it is the quieter of the two, and there are now five of them flying out of Santa Maria.

The other is the Israel Aircraft Industries’ F-21 Kfir — pronounced ka-fir, meaning “lion cub” — which has a top speed of Mach 2, or twice the relative speed of sound, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles.