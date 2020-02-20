Fight at Lompoc prison leaves one inmate injured, facility on limited operational status

A fight at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc led to one inmate sustaining injuries requiring outside medical treatment, the prison reported Thursday.

Multiple inmates were observed fighting around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and prison staff immediately responded and secured the area, according to prison spokeswoman Suzanne Scott.

The inmate who was taken outside the prison for treatment suffered injuries that were considered "minor" by prison staff.

Inmates were secured in their housing units after the fight, according to Scott, and the institution was placed on a limited operational status.

"An internal investigation is ongoing and the institution will return to full operational status as soon as possible," read a portion of the statement from Scott. "No staff or other inmates were injured during the incident, and at no time was the public in danger."

The U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc is a medium-security facility within the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc, which currently houses 1,004 male offenders.

For more information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons, visit www.bop.gov.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

