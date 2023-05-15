It tasted, smelled and looked like Santa Maria at Pioneer Park on Saturday.
With warm weather and sunny skies, a dozen local barbecue restaurants and pitmasters filled the park with smoke and flavor as they battled to win the event's various barbecue competitions.
The competitors listed by organizers included Little Bent BBQ, 844, Oak Tree Smokers, Nazzty BBQ, BBQ Babes, Santa Maria Pit Masters, Central City Kitchen, California Wine Poppies, Oakie Smokie BBQ, Slow Burn and Q'n Queens.
Organizers said over 400 people attended Saturday's event.
Whiskey Bent BBQ, of Orcutt, won the judge's competition for the fourth time in five years. Santa Maria Pit Masters won the backyard team competition with team 844 finishing as runner-up.
This year's event was for barbecue fans 21 years of age and older, with each ticket coming with one complimentary Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. beer sample.
Specialty merchandise stands, activities and food vendors offered a taste of Santa Maria while music was provided by local '90s cover band Flannel 101 and DJ Pete Ruiz.
Tickets were $50 and included samples from 18 competitors.