It tasted, smelled and looked like Santa Maria at Pioneer Park on Saturday.

That's when the Santa Maria Barbecue Festival made its triumphant return.

With warm weather and sunny skies, a dozen local barbecue restaurants and pitmasters filled the park with smoke and flavor as they battled to win the event's various barbecue competitions.

