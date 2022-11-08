Experience vibrant Mexican culture as three local groups present “Fiesta Mexicana” on Friday and Saturday inside Santa Maria High School’s Ethel Pope Auditorium.
The 7 p.m. performances will showcase the ballet folklórico clubs of Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College, community youth group Corazón de la Costa and the Righetti Marimba Band. This year’s special guest is Los Danzantes de Aztlán from Fresno State University.
“Fiesta Mexicana” is set to be a two-hour program featuring 10 different regions of traditional Mexican folk dance and several contemporary selections as well. The performances will include dance selections from the Mexican states of Baja California, Campeche, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Jalisco.
“The program is festive and is filled with a wide variety of exciting music and dances reflecting the diverse world of Mexican and Latino music and dance,” according to RHS Marimba Band and Ballet Folklórico Director Ricardo Gabaldon.
“It’s exciting to see all the groups come together,” said Natalia Zepeda, a 12th-grade dancer and four-year member of Righetti Ballet Folklorico. “To see young kids looking up to us is such a heartwarming feeling. This experience has taught me so much about my culture. I now feel even more connected to my roots and I’m so excited to be able to share it with our community.”
Students reportedly expressed that it was very fun putting the show together and how they put in a lot of hard work to display a variety of cultural performances.
“‘Fiesta Mexicana’ is a very special event,” said Jenni Torres, a 12th-grade dancer and two-year member of Righetti Ballet Folklórico. “We are so excited to work in collaboration with Fresno State University, Allan Hancock College and Corazón de la Costa. It’s so much fun being together and bonding with one another while embracing our culture.”
Tickets for the “Fiesta” performance can be purchased from the student performers as well as at the Righetti Business Office. All seats are $10 in advance/$15 at the door.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.