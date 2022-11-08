Experience vibrant Mexican culture as three local groups present “Fiesta Mexicana” on Friday and Saturday inside Santa Maria High School’s Ethel Pope Auditorium.

The 7 p.m. performances will showcase the ballet folklórico clubs of Righetti High School, Allan Hancock College, community youth group Corazón de la Costa and the Righetti Marimba Band. This year’s special guest is Los Danzantes de Aztlán from Fresno State University.

“Fiesta Mexicana” is set to be a two-hour program featuring 10 different regions of traditional Mexican folk dance and several contemporary selections as well. The performances will include dance selections from the Mexican states of Baja California, Campeche, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Jalisco.

