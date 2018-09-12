The fourth annual Fiesta Car Show on Saturday will draw car enthusiasts from across the Central Coast while raising funds for Santa Maria Foursquare Church's youth camp program.
The show will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 709 N. Curryer St.
"The Fiesta Car Show gives the church an opportunity to once again love people, especially car enthusiasts and our neighboring community members," said Tim Mossholder, pastor of show host Santa Maria Foursquare Church. "At the same time, we'll also raise funds to support our year-round camping program that changes the lives of many local youth."
The Fiesta Car Show is open to all types and classes of cars, including newer cars built past the year 2000.
With 27 categories of entries, the distinguishing mark of the Fiesta Car Show is its custom trophies. Designed and made by Doug Mason, coordinator of the show and Bent Axle Car Club member, each award includes highly polished car parts on wood mountings. This year's Best in Show Award is a rod and piston out of a top fuel dragster and comes with a booklet of authenticity. Other awards feature top fuel car rods and circle track rod and pistons made into clocks.
The Fiesta Car Show attracts many of the community's finest cars every year, said an event spokeswoman, including lowriders whose owners are attracted to the unique trophies given to class winners.
The free event will also feature bounce houses, a car-painting craft, games and the church's neighborhood playground. Mex Tacos will be the highlight of options at the food booths.
A number of raffle prizes, donated by local merchants, also will be handed out to entrants.
For more information about the Fiesta Car Show, visit sm4.org/CarShow. Registration forms can be downloaded at the site.