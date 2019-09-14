A 1964 Vokswagen split-window bus, owned by Pete De La Torre of Santa Maria, and a 1965 VW Beetle, owned by Angel Vazquez of Nipomo, were among the many vehicles on display Saturday at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show, hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church.
Jerry Shaw, left, and wife Shirley of Arroyo Grande sit in the shade next to their 1955 Chevrolet 210 at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show, hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church. The temperature was in the low 90s for the Saturday show.
Jon Cherry of Santa Maria shows a visitor the three four-barrel carburetors in his 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T convertible Saturday at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show, hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church.
Clemente Marrero of Vandenberg Village polishes the hood of his 1959 Pontiac Catalina at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show, hosted by Santa Maria Foursquare Church on Saturday.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Victor Cabatuan of Santa Maria, a longtime member of the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, looks at the engine of a car on display Saturday at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show.
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
Frank Cowan, Contributor
With more than 200 cars registered, the Fiesta Car Show overflowed the Santa Maria Foursquare Church property and filled the adjacent block with everything from antiques and stock classics to bombs and customized cruisers Saturday.
The fifth annual free family-friendly show raises funds for the church’s youth camp program and drew vehicles from San Luis Obispo County as well as Santa Barbara County.
It got started when a car owner asked if he could show off his vehicle at the church’s community fiesta, and due to its popularity, it has grown by leaps and bounds ever since.
Three times as many car owners as last year preregistered for this year’s show, according to Judi Monte, event coordinator.
Entrants in this year’s show were vying for 39 awards, with with first-, second- and third-place trophies to be awarded in the categories for low-riders, customs and bombs — a term for low-riders from the mid-1930s to mid-’50s.
