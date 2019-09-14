{{featured_button_text}}

With more than 200 cars registered, the Fiesta Car Show overflowed the Santa Maria Foursquare Church property and filled the adjacent block with everything from antiques and stock classics to bombs and customized cruisers Saturday.

The fifth annual free family-friendly show raises funds for the church’s youth camp program and drew vehicles from San Luis Obispo County as well as Santa Barbara County.

It got started when a car owner asked if he could show off his vehicle at the church’s community fiesta, and due to its popularity, it has grown by leaps and bounds ever since.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Three times as many car owners as last year preregistered for this year’s show, according to Judi Monte, event coordinator.

Entrants in this year’s show were vying for 39 awards, with with first-, second- and third-place trophies to be awarded in the categories for low-riders, customs and bombs — a term for low-riders from the mid-1930s to mid-’50s.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.