Retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office K-9 Betti, whose record during her eight-year-long career included locating more than 30 suspects and discovering more than 300 ecstasy tablets in Orcutt, died Friday.
Betti — whose full name is Betti Blue Van Haus Pe-ja — was the department's first and only female K-9 to work for the agency, a department spokeswoman said.
Betti retired from active service in 2014 when she was 10 years old. She died at age 14 due to health complications from old age.
Based at the sheriff’s Santa Maria substation during her working life, Betti was involved in a large number of building searches, alarm calls and deputy protection during major disturbances, the spokeswoman said. In addition to her years of crime fighting, Betti participated in a wide range of exhibitions for civic groups and clubs, private organizations, youth groups and more than 50 schools.
Betti was born in Germany, came to the United States in 2005 and attended training at the Inglis Police Dog Academy in Ventura County. She was purchased by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office through public donations and grant funding from the National Police Dog Foundation.
Upon her retirement in 2014, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors gave Betti a resolution of commendation for her outstanding performance and dedicated service to Santa Barbara County.
After her retirement, she continued living with her handler, Deputy Mike McNeil. McNeil said she was a special pup.
“She was the best partner and fur baby my family has had,” McNeil said in a news release. “She was fierce, strong and driven. She was always willing to give 100 percent to me, our department and our community.”
During her career, Betti helped locate more than 30 suspects including violent felons, arsonists, burglars, child molesters and drug-related offenders, the spokeswoman said. One of Betti’s most memorable achievements was in 2009 when she located several types of illegal narcotics, including more than 300 tablets of ecstasy, in Orcutt.
In June 2007, she was responsible for tracking down a Goleta man who had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at Girsh Park.
Those interested in helping to fund Santa Barbara County’s K-9 units are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, which is raising money through its Project Deputy Dog campaign. The group recently raised funds to purchase K-9 Krypto, a narcotics dog assigned to the Santa Barbara County Jail.