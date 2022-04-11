Around 50 workers from Acquistapace Farms in Santa Maria walked away from the strawberry fields early Monday morning, beginning a strike for higher wages.
The workers marched down Blosser Road near the farm entrance holding signs and chanting, “Si, Se Puede.”
The commercial organic farm is just one of several strawberry farms located on the west side of North Blosser Road. The company had 86 employees in 2020, according to filings for Payment Protection Plan loans during COVID-19.
The field workers, who are paid based on production rather than per hour, are asking for an increase from their current rate of $2.10 per box to $3.50 per box. They are also asking for double pay for days with hazardous conditions, like rain, and during federal holidays, according to Fernando Martinez, organizer with the Mixteco Indigena Community Organizing Project, an Oxnard and Santa Maria-based nonprofit focused on helping Mexican Indigenous migrants.
Because the workers are paid per box rather than hourly, the pay can vary from worker to worker, depending on skill and experience. However, the workers estimate that the average person can fill eight boxes per hour.
The striking workers have sent their request to the Acquistapace management, and say they are willing to negotiate the final number. Unlike some of the other farms in the area, the workers at Acquistapace are not currently unionized. Office staff at Acquistapace Farms declined to comment Monday.
“We've seen a lot of workers learn their rights and push for change recently,” Martinez said. “They've become more educated about their rights and are tired of the pay.”
Across the street, staff from the state-run Agricultural Labor Relations Board were on hand at the fields per requests from the farmworkers.
"They asked our offices to observe, because there's fear of retaliation," said Jessica Arciniega, ALRB regional director. "They want to make sure their rights to engage in that activity are protected, and they are under state law."
Many of the workers, mostly made up of Mixteco immigrants, pointed to the rising cost of living and gasoline prices as the primary motivation for the strike.
“During the pandemic, the price of everything skyrocketed,” said one of the workers who asked to remain anonymous. “After rent and gas, I don’t have money for anything else.”
Another added, “Ten years ago they used to pay $1.65; now, there’s not much of a difference.”
When asked how long they were prepared to strike, many of the workers had the same answer: “As long as it takes.”
The strike is the third in Santa Maria in the last two years, with strikes at West Coast Berry Farms and Rancho Laguna Farms yielding raises for the workers.
“Over the last two years we've seen more organizing for change, whether it be better pay or conditions. [Acquistapace workers] organized themselves before the contract negotiations even began,” said Rebeca Garcia of the Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy. “I’m inspired by their initiative and resilience. It’s difficult and scary, but they are out there and their desire for something better is what drives them.”
The growing number of worker protests is something that is being seen regionally as well, according to Arciniega.
"I think we are being called more often," she said. "Since the pandemic, we’ve seen more work stoppages, with workers asking for not just better conditions and wages but other information like workers wanting to be better informed about the health of their fellow workers and things like that."