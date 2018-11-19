After the Thanksgiving, Central Coast families can get into the Christmas spirit with the annual Festival of Trees, featured downstairs at the Santa Maria Town Center.
Sponsored by Altrusa of the Central Coast, the event gives sponsors a chance to decorate a Christmas tree and place gifts under it before raffling off each one to the public. Since its inception in 2004, the event has served as a major fundraiser for local organizations that help those in need.
Each year, around 30 to 40 trees are festively decorated, each adorned in its own unique way. People can view the trees from Friday through Saturday, Dec. 8, on the downstairs level of the Town Center, between the center court and movie theater.
"We have about 32 trees [that will be on display] this year, and sponsors have pledged to spend either $500 or $1,000 per tree," said Ailina Mahelona, member of Altrusa of the Central Coast.
"It's a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays, support our local community and, of course, take a chance at winning one (or more) of the trees," she added.
A raffle ticket costs $1, and community members are free to spend an amount of their choosing to purchase tickets in hopes of winning a tree.
The raffle drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. The winner of each tree will get to take home their unique tree, along with all of the gifts that come with it.
Mahelona said the best part about the holiday season for the Altrusa Club is being able to reunite with those that build relationships with returning families every year.
"It's such a great tradition," said Mahelona, adding families come back year after year.
Last year's Festival of the Trees raised over $50,000, with proceeds going back to local organizations.
"We just want people to understand that a $1 ticket makes all the difference in the world," Mahelona said. "Every dollar counts, adds up. While it may just be a dollar a ticket for a chance to win a tree, that dollar goes back to the community and does so much."
Established in 1962, Altrusa International Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that administers contributions received from Altrusa Clubs, individual members and public donors. The Foundation provides Altrusans with a chance to provide direct assistance to those in need.
Altrusa of the Central Coast was chartered in 2003, starting with 20 members of the community. The group's mission is to give back to the public through creative means, increase awareness and volunteer.