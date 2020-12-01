Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at Santa Maria Fairpark

The Santa Maria Fairpark will kick off the holiday season this weekend with the Festival of Lights drive-through event and a holiday market featuring offerings from local vendors.

Tickets are now available for the Festival of Lights, which will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 937 S. Thornburg St. Residents can purchase tickets for half-hour time slots on each of the three nights to see the winter wonderland created with help from local businesses.

Admission is $20 for vehicles with nine passengers or less, and $30 for vehicles with 10 or more passengers.

While driving through the Fairpark, attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles and drivers are asked to maintain a safe distance between other vehicles.

Along with a light show in the evenings, the Fairpark will host its second Jingle Mingle Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

At the market, 20 local vendors will sell items including handmade jewelry, clothes and other gifts inside the Park Plaza building, with mask-wearing and social distancing enforced.

Admission to the market is free.

Festive poinsettia plants also will be available for $10 at the Fairpark during the weekend.

To purchase tickets for the Festival of Lights, visit santamariafairpark.ticketspice.com/festival-of-lights.

For more information, contact the Fairpark Main Office at 805-925-8824.

