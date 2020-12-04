You are the owner of this article.
Festival of Lights kicks off at the Santa Maria Fairpark

With most tickets already sold out for the first two nights, the Santa Maria Fairpark opened its Festival of Lights on Friday with light displays, gifts, music and food.  

The drive-through Christmas lights display runs through Sunday, with time slots available between 5 and 9 p.m. each night at 937 S. Thornburg St. 

Multiple businesses and organizations sponsored the event and contributed displays, including Quinn Cat, Hancock College, Home Solutions Real Estate, Community Bank of Santa Maria, Santa Maria Civic Theatre and Pacific Christian School. 

In the main parking lot, food trucks including Lido's, Fanny's Fabulous Funnel Cakes and The Shift awaited attendees, offering kettle corn, burgers and other festival treats for purchase. 

To preorder tickets for Saturday or Sunday, visit santamariafairpark.ticketspice.com/festival-of-lights. Entry costs $30 for vehicles with nine passengers or less, and $40 for vehicles with 10 or more passengers.

Prices increase by $10 for tickets purchased at the gate. 

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Fairpark also will host its second Jingle Mingle Holiday Market, featuring gifts and crafts from local vendors. Entry to the market, located inside the Park Plaza building, is free. 

