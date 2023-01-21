Participants in the Santa Barbara County Education Office's webinar on "Youth Opioid and Fentanyl Epidemic" presented Thursday night on Zoom were, clockwise from top center, Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools; Senior Dep. George Hedricks, school resource officer; American Sign Language interpreter Danielle; Melissa Wilkins, chief of the County Drug and Alcohol Programs Division; Dr. Carrick Adam, pediatrician; and Shandra Herrera, principal of Pioneer Valley High School.
Melissa Wilkins, inset, chief of Santa Barbara County Drug and Alcohol Programs Division, explains a graph illustrating the increase in opioid and stimulant overdoses in the county from 2020 to 2021, with information from the County Coroner's Office.
Santa Maria Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Farmer holds a dose of Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal nasally administered drug that firefighters carry on emergency calls, in this photo from October 2019. Farmer said firefighters frequently administer the life-saving antidote to those overdosing on fentanyl.
Pills that appear to be prescription oxycodone pills are actually counterfeit and contain fentanyl in this photo from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
A poster warning students of the dangers of fentanyl is one of several posted at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria.
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3.
In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Some of the biggest increases in opioid- and stimulant-related deaths from 2020 to 2021 came in three age groups between 15 and 29.
Those are just some of the statistics delivered by panelists Thursday night in a Santa Barbara County Education Office webinar on the “Youth Opioid and Fentanyl Epidemic” as part of its Education Spotlight series.
The webinar looked at the increasing use of opioids, the forms they take, how adolescents are obtaining them, why they’re so addictive and how schools, government agencies and nonprofit groups are tackling the threat.
But it also gave parents practical information on how to guard against their children using opioids, how to recognize symptoms of their use and overdoses, how to reverse overdoses and where to get help.
“In the time I’ve worked with adolescents, I haven’t seen anything quite like this,” said Melissa Wilkins, chief of the County Behavioral Wellness Department’s Drug and Alcohol Programs Division who has 20 years of experience in the field. “It’s scary for me as a parent.”
Wilkins said since the 1990s, fentanyl has been prescribed by physicians to treat severe, chronic pain, but things changed in 2006 with the illegal production of the drug that’s often packaged to look like pharmaceutical Xanax and OxyContin pills.
But it can also be mixed with heroin or applied to marijuana, but regardless of how it’s distributed, those who use it — and overdose on it — frequently don’t know that’s what they’re getting.
“Unfortunately, here in Santa Barbara, we had junior high students smoking … what they thought was marijuana,” Wilkins said, adding that it was actually marijuana laced with fentanyl.
One main point of the webinar was the explosive growth of opioid use and addiction among adolescents.
Dr. Carrick Adam, a pediatrician who has spent the last 18 years working with adolescents at juvenile detention centers, said she’s been involved in detoxifying youths more times in the last two years than in the previous 16.
One-third of the youths she talks with said they use fentanyl as their drug of choice, and if the number who use it accidentally — thinking it is something else — were considered, that percentage would be even higher, she said.
Adam said adolescents are the most susceptible to becoming addicted and suffer the greatest impacts of drug and alcohol use because their brains are rapidly developing and they lack the ability to put the brakes on risky behavior.
She said the changes in an adolescent’s brain development are equal to the amount of change a child experiences from birth to 2 years old, and when they start using drugs or alcohol at 11 or 12 years old, “it changes the trajectory of brain development.”
“And you don’t get a do-over,” Adam said. “Once you go through your adolescent development, you don’t get to go back and do it again. The things that are happening to your brain during this period can really mold the way it is going to develop. It can mold it to where it’s harder to not use.”
Shandra Herrera, principal of Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, said school principals countywide blame part of students’ drug use on social media, where youths get much of the information, or misinformation.
“Social media has a way of glamorizing and normalizing drug use,” Herrera said. “Teens are naturally curious about life, about alcohol, about drugs, and many things they learn from social media makes it seem like a little bit of drug use is OK, and it’s not going to hurt you and you can still be functioning and really just removing the fear that we know … this is very real and it’s very scary.”
Sheriff’s Senior Dep. George Hedricks, a school resource officer at Dos Pueblos High School and Goleta Valley Junior High, said when he talks to classrooms, he asks how many have been offered marijuana, seen marijuana or knows someone who uses marijuana, and almost all of them will raise their hands.
“As a parent, the last person I want teaching my daughter or my son about drugs is their drug dealer or their friend who uses or some false information they’re getting off the internet,” Hedricks said.
He also said students often think they’re taking a prescription pill but they’re getting a counterfeit pill that might have fentanyl in it that was made with no quality control, so one pill might be low dose and the next one deadly.