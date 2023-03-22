On Monday, March 20, staff at Pioneer Valley High School contacted local emergency personnel with reports of an unresponsive student on campus. 

Emergency medical workers were dispatched and a school nurse administered Narcan, the common brand name of the drug naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

Sgt. Felix Diaz, an officer with the Santa Maria Police Department, confirmed the incident was one in a string of similar events at Santa Maria schools.

